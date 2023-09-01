RAYMOND GOH’S FAMILY EXPRESS GRATITUDE TO KING, QUEEN FOR ROYAL COUPLE’S CONCERN

Family members of veteran TV3 newscaster Raymond Goh today expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for the Royal couple’s concern regarding Goh’s well-being.

Goh’s wife, Faridah Teh and family in a statement said the family understand that Goh’s well-being has been of concern for many and deeply appreciate the outpouring love and support.

“For now, the family kindly requests understanding, patience and respect for a need for privacy as they navigate this challenging period. Any support in thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated,” the statement read.

Goh’s journey has touched many hearts and the family will strive to provide relevant updates in this difficult times and are grateful for all the prayers and understanding.

Earlier today Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah wished Goh a speedy recovery in a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook.

The newscaster was reported to be in critical condition after suffering a stroke and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Mohd Zaman Goh began his career as a newscaster at 7 o'clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with over 30 years of experience also trains individuals on how to speak well.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency