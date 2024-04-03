RAYA VIDEO CLIP: MCMC RECORDS ALIFF SYUKRI’S STATEMENT

CYBERJAYA, The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), recorded the statement from businessman Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, at the MCMC headquarters today. MCMC said the statement from the businessman was recorded following complaints regarding the content of the latter's controversial Aidilfitri video clip, uploaded to his social media account recently. 'The video clip uploaded on his social media platform is seen as offensive content that may violate provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). 'This includes Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which prohibits making and transmitting communication which is obscene, indecent or false, with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person,' MCMC said in a statement. It also said that the investigation is being conducted under Section 233, and if found guilty, the individual could be fined a maximum of RM50,000, or a max imum imprisonment of up to one year, or both. 'Once the investigation paper is ready, it will be submitted to the Attorney General for further action,' it said. MCMC added that investigating officers have seized a sim card believed to belong to the suspect and a mobile phone used to upload the video clip, to assist in the investigation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency