Raps filed vs. suspects in Misamis Occidental broadcaster’s slay

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed charges against the suspects who shot dead broadcaster Juan Jumalon while his program was being live streamed in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental province. In a message, PNP Public Information Office chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters on Thursday that the murder and theft charges were filed before the Misamis Occidental Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. "As per PRO (Police Regional Office) 10, the Office of the Provincial Prosecutors of Misamis Occidental said the Juan Jumalon Case is their top priority, and committed to finishing the evaluation of the criminal complaint against the alleged gunman and his two cohorts, referred by Misamis Occidental PPO to their office, within the 10-day prescribed period," she said. Fajardo said only one of the suspects was identified while the other two were John Does. "I hope you understand that the identity of the person who was charged may not be disclosed at this time, pending the conduct of case buildup. I don't want to give further details out of respect to the investigating unit who requested not to give other details as of this time," she added. Authorities earlier said a land dispute, involving a property where Jumalon, 57, built his home, was among the angles being looked into by investigators. On Monday, the police released a computer-generated sketch of one of two lookouts based on the description provided by two witnesses. Fajardo said the PRO-10 Regional Forensic Unit made the facial composite and the copy was provided by the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office. Based on the composite sketch, the suspect was described as around 5'5 to 5'6 tall, around 40 years old, with brown complexion. The suspect was wearing a red hat, a green shirt and black shorts when the crime took place. Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker of Calamba Gold FM 94.7, was shot inside his home studio in Purok 2, Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri around 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 5, while live-streaming the program 'Pahapyod sa Kabuntangon.' He was declared dead on arrival at Calamba District Hospital. The gunman pretended that he was out to make an important announcement during Jumalon's radio program and later shot the victim. One of the two lookouts also entered the Jumalon compound while the other stayed with their getaway motorcycle outside the compound.

Source: Philippines News Agency