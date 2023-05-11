RAPPER YONNYBOII SHARES FINANCIAL JOURNEY WITH UITM STUDENTS IN SUPPORT OF LIAM’S CONTEST

The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) #NoFOMO Social Wellness Challenge has brought rapper Muhammad Haqeem Nuriman Nor Azrin, better known as Yonnyboii, to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) Puncak Perdana here to share his financial journey and life experiences with students.

He spoke at a town hall session held yesterday as part of the #NoFOMO Social Wellness Challenge, a short video contest based on the elements of physical, emotional and financial wellness launched by LIAM and its 16 member companies.

Muhammad Haqeem Nuriman spoke about his experience of growing up, struggles related to money management and financing, and provided valuable tips to the students on how to improve their financial management skills.

“I hope that my experience of growing up will help the youth strive towards better financial health. If you think you are in financial trouble, don’t worry!” he said.

He also performed his latest single ‘Sengkek’, which was written during a tough time in his life, emphasising the struggles of chasing one's dreams while facing financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Sunlife Malaysia senior trainer Muhamad Yusof Sulaiman, who was also LIAM’s speaker, highlighted the importance of saving money from a young age and the significance of having insurance as a crucial part of financial planning.

“Everyone including students should know about financial wellness, the intricacies of finance. And my advice is to have control over everything, especially financial resources. Money coming in and out and our expenses need to be controlled,” he said.

The #NoFOMO Social Wellness Challenge aims to encourage young individuals to showcase their talents and creativity in video content while emphasising the key elements of wellness: physical, emotional, and financial.

The contest closing date has been extended to May 31 to enable more students to submit their entries.

The highlight of #NoFOMO Social Wellness Challenge is the Youth Festival which will take place on June 22. The grand prize winner of RM10,000 cash and an iPhone 14 Pro and the top 10 finalists, who will get RM2,000 cash each, will be announced at the Youth Festival.

The contest offers over RM42,000 in cash and other prizes, including 120 weekly winners of RM50 E-Wallet Credits each.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency