Latest News

Ranking NPA leader falls in Misamis Occidental

MANILA: Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have arrested a ranking leader of the New People's Army (NPA) in Misamis Occidental. In a statement Monday, CIDG director Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the CIDG-Northern Mindanao served another arrest warrant against Matias Gaquit at the Tangub City Jail on Jan. 19. The Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte Regional Trial Court issued on Jan. 10 the arrest warrant for murder against the suspect. Caramat said Gaquit was already arrested by the CIDG Misamis Occidental on Jan. 4, at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center in Barangay Gango, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental for murder, rebellion and frustrated homicide charges. Gaquit is the first deputy secretary of the Guerrilla Front Sendong of the NPA's Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, according to information from the Philippine Army's 1st Infantry Division. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.