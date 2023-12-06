Ramos Secures Three Silver Medals at IWF Grand Prix II in Qatar

Doha - Philippine weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos clinched three silver medals in the women's 45kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II, marking a promising start for the Philippines in the competition. The 18-year-old Zamboanga City native achieved a total lift of 155 kgs, comprising 70 kgs in snatch and 85 kgs in the clean and jerk.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ramos expressed her gratitude for the support she received. "I thank the Lord for not leaving my sister [Rosegie] and me. I am also thankful to my coaches and team for their constant support," Ramos said post-competition. Monico Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas, also shared his satisfaction with the results. "When our athletes represent the country internationally, we expect medals. We aim to efficiently utilize government funds. This tournament serves as a qualifier for next year's Paris Olympics. Our primary goal is Olympic qualification, and things are looking positive," he remarked.

Puentevella extended his gratitude to the Philippine Sports Commission, SM Group, MVPSF, parents, the SWP Board, and coaches, emphasizing the importance of their support. "This is just the start. We are optimistic about more achievements and a better Christmas for our athletes," he added.

Ramos, a student at Mampang National High School, has been a part of the national training pool since 2018 and is coached by Allen Jayfrus Diaz. She is a two-time champion of the World Youth Weightlifting Championships. In 2021, she triumphed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a 67 kg snatch, a second-place finish in clean and jerk (80 kgs), and the best total (147 kgs). Last year in Mexico, Ramos won gold in clean and jerk (85 kgs) and total (155 kgs), and silver in snatch (70 kgs).