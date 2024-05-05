OLONGAPO CITY: Euan Arrow Ramos and Eleora Avanzado ruled the Super Sprint 13-15 category of the 2024 Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) here on Sunday. Ramos, representing Baguio Benget Triathlon, triumphed in the men's side after clocking 35 minutes and 34 seconds at Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Freeport Boardwalk. Get Coach'D Army's Peter Sancho Del Rosario (36:42) secured the silver medal while teammate Diego Jose Dimayuga (36:58) took the bronze medal. Avanzado clocked 39:26 for the women's gold medal in the event presented by NTT and Asian Triathlon and organized by Triathlon Philippines in cooperation with SBMA. Christy Ann Perez of TLTG-Go for Gold captured the silver medal in 40:00 while Yvaine Osias settled for the bronze medal with a time of 41:42. The podium finishers are aspiring to represent the country in the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal in 2026. In the Sprint age group, Daniel Cadavos (1:08:25) ruled the 16-19 men's category over Jacob Tan and Peter Jaynario, who both finished in 1:09:00. Winners in other categories were John Wayne Ybanez (1:06:33), Daniel Nazarro (1:07:37) and Carlos Santiago Arenas (1:08:40), men's 20-29; Allan Racines (1:19:51), Samuel Ebuen Bada (1:25:03) and Benjamin Asiddao Jr. (1:44:00), men's 30-39; Raffy Dolor (1:17:37), Bryan Lucas (1:19:04) and TJ Rabena (1:25:25), men's 40-49; Dato Arroyo (1:31:46), Diosdado Soriano (1:38:37) and Joey Gatchalian (1:47:43), men's 50-above. The top three in the women's division were Dhana Victoria Seda-Loboy (1:17:51), Aira Danara Gregorio (1:19:19) and Akyzxa Tangalin (1:25:29),16-19; Anne Geleene De Vera (1:40:16), Manell Queen Aquino (2:29:58) and Paula Patrice (2:45:26), 20-29; Yasuko Sato (1:29:34), Eda Maningat (1:38:01) and Chiaki Otsuka (1:39:36), 30-39; Alfie Yu (1:45:03), Aubrey Ambata (2:22:16) and Lourdes Alejandro (2:22:47), 40-above. Meanwhile, JB John Piodo (2:27:10) won in the Standard men's 18-24 over Ronald Mendez (2:28:01) and Loyd Allen Bergonio (2:28:38). Other top thre e finishers were Julius Constantino (2:19:00), David Gordon (2:38:02) and Ron Eirrol Perez-Mazo (2:38:47) in the men's 25-29; Deo Timbol (2:12:57), Jemuel Clemente (2:26:22) and Ashley Tuazon (2:40:10), men's 30-34; Luigi Victor Robles (2:18:16), Tranayn Leo Brian Cayabyab (2:27:56) and Angelo Blanco (2:34:41), men's 35-39; Jonathan Arellano (2:25:30), Marlon Cataquis (2:34:56) and Alexander Badajos (2:36:42), men's 40-44; Ricarte Dayata (2:41:00), Marvin Baldemor (2:43:39) and Joffrey Ano (2:44:22), men's 45-49; Philip Bucad (2:35:39), Junrox Roque (2:37:22) and Geron Guanlao (2:39:38), men's 50-54; Emmanuel Mondero (2:31:55), Benjamin Tan (2:51:57) and Ronald Allan Ginez (2:56:52), men's 55-59; and Eduardo Francisco (3:06:44), Thierry Mauranne (3:14:55) and Benjamin Villagracia (3:28:54), men's 60- above. Champions in the Sprint para-triathlon were Alex Silverio (PT4); Raul Angoluan (PT5); Jerome Nelmida and Al-Shyrel Amiladjid (PTVI); and Steve and Audrey Coleman (SPC). In the Super Tri-Kids, Bruen Lukas Platz clocked 33:59 to win the boys' 11-12 category, beating Joeffrey Fiam Arellano (34:52) and Kurt Evans Cruz (35:10). Lauren Lee Tan (33:57) topped the girls' division while teammate Aliya Nora Adre (34:15) placed third. Alaina Bouffaut (33:58) was second. The top three finishers in the 9-10 category were Chris Donovan (25:30), Jon David Julian (25:54) and Thomas Mhigel Edangal (26:30) in the boys' division, while the girls' division topnotchers were Mitch Raine Salva (26:10), Lagnajita Bhakat (28:59) and Zoe Angel Da Silva (29:23). Winners in the 7-8 category were Eli Julian Dela Cruz (21:10), Zavier Prequenza (22:03) and Aleph Ignacio Javier Avellanosa (23:07) in the boys' division, while in the girls' division were Ami Takei (20:55), Isabelle Georgina Delos Santos (23:54) and Stacey Ailia Aisha Escala (54:40). Ruan Azriel Santos (11:52) and Jan Cristel Culanag (15:38) ruled the 6-and-under category. Source: Philippines News agency