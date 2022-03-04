﻿Rama lauds cops’ efforts to impose curfew on minors

Mayor Michael Rama on Thursday cited the local police for educating the owners of resto-bars and other establishments that are allowed to operate under Alert Level 2 and for strictly implementing the curfew on minors.

However, Rama also said in a radio interview he instructed the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team to look into an incident on February 19, where authorities caught a minor inside a bar in the uptown area during the restricted hours.

According to a media report, the police spoke with the boy’s parents after he was turned over to the Probe team and the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services.

Col. Ernesto Salvador Tagle, Cebu City Police Office director, said in a statement they will conduct an information drive to remind resto-bar owners that the ordinance prohibiting children in public places during curfew hours is still in effect.

The city recorded 696 active infections on Wednesday as per data from the Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH-7). There were some 7,000 cases recorded on February 1.

“We have activated our force multipliers in the barangays,” Tagle said, adding that part of their information campaign is to ensure strict observance of minimum health standards.

Meanwhile, CCPO deputy director for operations Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla said station chiefs are now tasked to conduct an information drive in the 80 barangays of the city on the provisions of the mayor’s Executive Order (EO) 163.

“All station commanders have to include and discuss with the people, especially those living in remote areas. Because usually, what the people know is based on the story of their neighbors, their acquaintances, so we need to explain in actual setting what is allowed and what is prohibited under EO 163,” he said in Cebuano.

The police, he said, will inform residents on the prohibition of minors in nightclubs and bars and advise parents to ensure that their children are inside their homes between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the following day, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Source: Philippines News Agency