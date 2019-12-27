Rally vs. NPA staged in different areas in Caraga Region

A number of anti-communist rallies were held in different locations in Caraga Region on Thursday, December 26, in time for the 51st anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

In a report, the Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) said the rallies were conducted in strategic towns and cities in different provinces in the region that was attended by different sectors, including the youth.

PRO-13 Police Director Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel, in a statement on Thursday, said police personnel and the members of the Philippine Army also expressed their full support to the rallies that condemned the continued atrocities done by the NPA in the region.

The activities included a march on major streets with placards condemning the NPA, speeches of former rebels during the rallies and the burning of the NPA's flag.

In Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, an indignation rally against the communist movement was joined by representatives from various government agencies, the private sector, and other stakeholders.

The activity was held at the Luneta Park, Barangay Washington, Surigao City.

The participants to the rally denounced the CPP-NPA and its political arm, the National Democratic Front (NDF) for violence, terrorism, and atrocities done to the people of Surigao del Norte.

The activity in Surigao City was highlighted by the testimonies given by two former rebels identified as Rosel Dagante alias Wela, a former political instructor of guerrilla front 16-A and Roel Borimbao alias No Name, a former commander of propaganda group of guerrilla front 16-B of the NPA in the area.

The two former rebels shared with the participants the hardships they encountered while serving the communist movement and the realization they have been deceived for years that made them decide to go back to the folds of the law.

In Agusan del Sur, an indignation rally against the NPA was also conducted on Thursday in the town of San Francisco.

Hundreds of stakeholders also joined the activity together with representatives from government agencies.

The local government unit of San Francisco was represented during the anti-communist rally by Vice Mayor Bernardino S. Ursos and Councilor Dante H. Miro, the Association of Barangay Captain President in the area.

In the province of Surigao del Sur, three major indignation rallies were held on Thursday in the cities of Bislig and Tandag and in the municipality of Lianga.

More than 100 stakeholders joined the police and the army during the rally in Bislig City while 80 Indigenous Peoples (IPs) joined the rally in Lianga town.

Our people are already fed up with the human rights violations of the terrorists. In fact, in some areas, the flag of the CPP-NPA was burned by the people, Esquivel said in a statement.

He added that the relentless counterinsurgency campaign of the Army and the PNP has been successful in the region as manifested by the large number of rebels who returned to the folds of the law and the decreasing support of the masses to the NPA armed struggle.

Source: Philippines News Agency