RAKUTEN, JUBF HOST WORLD UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL SERIES 2023 IN TOKYO THIS AUGUST

Rakuten Group Inc and the All Japan University Basketball Federation (JUBF) announced they will be holding Sun Chlorella’s World University Basketball Series 2023 (WUBS 2023), from Aug 10 to 13 at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

A champions league-style tournament for world-class university basketball teams, WUBS 2023 is hosted by JUBF with operation support provided by Rakuten Sports, a Rakuten Group business focused on creating partnerships with professional athletes and other sports services.

According to a statement, with presenting partner Sun Chlorella, this year’s tournament marks the second in the series following last year's inaugural WUBS and tickets for the games are now available for purchase on the official website.

This year, an expanded roster of universities will compete, with a total of eight men's university basketball teams from seven countries and regions namely Australia, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and the United States.

“This year’s tournament will make for an even more competitive and exciting event with eight universities competing, including one from the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

“It is my great hope that WUBS 2023 will contribute to the further growth of university basketball as well as enhance friendships across each country and region,” said JUBF president and World University Basketball Series Executive Committee chairman, Naoki Hayashi.

The teams will compete in a series of 12 knock-out tournament games over three days from Aug 11 to determine the 2023 series champion. An “Opening Night” exhibition game (tentative title) will be held on Aug 10, between the Japanese university men's basketball select team (JUBF selection) and WUBS 2022 champions, Ateneo de Manila University.

Going forward Rakuten Sports and JUBF will continue to empower the next generation of rising athletes through engaging initiatives that unite fans and grow the sport of basketball in markets worldwide.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency