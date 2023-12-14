RAJANT WINS TWO 2023 PLATINUM HOMELAND SECURITY ASTORS’ AWARDS FROM AMERICAN SECURITY TODAY

Corporation Recognized for “Leadership & Innovation” with Cardinal BreadCrumb® Module Distinguished as “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution (Radio)”

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the recipient of two Platinum 2023 American Security Today ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards. The company was recognized for “Leadership & Innovation”, and Rajant’s Cardinal BreadCrumb module was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution (Radio)”. These honors mark the fourth year Rajant radio nodes have been distinguished for enabling highly mobile IoT applications for public safety and security. From the Rajant BreadCrumb suite of products, past ASTORS’ honors include:

Rajant Peregrine LTE – 2022 “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”

Rajant Hawk – 2021 “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”

Rajant ES1 – 2020 “ “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”

Tailored for warehouse automation and robotics, the Cardinal is powerful, lightweight, and notably the smallest within Rajant’s portfolio. The Cardinal solves Wi-Fi and LTE limitations by overcoming the physical and RF obstructions using dual radio M2M communications to extend network range for stable, uninterrupted connectivity required by robotic devices.

Rajant Vice President of Technology David Acker shared, “The Cardinal is small, yet very powerful. The Cardinal extends the range of traditional Wi-Fi past the limitations of fixed infrastructure with no line-of-sight requirements using two transceivers having a combined data rate of 1.73 Gbps. It works seamlessly with existing Wi-Fi network infrastructure, allowing faster and more cost-effective installation and management. And unlike 5G, you do not have to find, or pay for a licensed frequency, replace your entire Wi-Fi network, and purchase a costly core to manage the network. The Rajant Cardinal module keeps the network moving with no single point of failure.”

The American Security Today (AST) ASTORS’ Award, now in its eighth year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep the United States secure. The Annual ‘ASTORS’ program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions, like Rajant, that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets. “As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security.

Rajant received its two 2023 ASTORS during AST’s exclusive sold-out event amid ISC East in New York City on November 16th, 2023. Over two hundred guests gathered to celebrate the award recipients and honor the selfless service of those who stand on the front lines. Together, they provide the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for future generations.

Present to receive the ASTORS’ awards were Alice DiSanto, Rajant VP of Global Marketing, and Liz Gyuris, Rajant Channel Engagement Manager. Ms. DiSanto shared, “Rajant was founded on October 19th, 2001, and the company’s Kinetic Mesh® technology directly correlates to the tragedy of 9/11. Rajant committed then, as we do now, that it is possible to maintain critical communications under any condition. First responders and frontline workers can depend on Rajant’s industry-leading wireless Kinetic Mesh network to be fully mobile and intelligently adapt to change—instantly and without outside intervention—to keep mission-critical and safety operations moving. We are grateful to AST for its continued four-year recognition of our BreadCrumb radios.”

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

