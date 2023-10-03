RAJA PERMAISURI ATTENDS RELIGIOUS TALK IN CONJUNCTION WITH MAULIDUR RASUL CELEBRATION

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today attended a religious talk held in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Istana Negara here today.

The talk, with the title ''Sunnah Nabi SAW di Akhir Zaman; Cabarannya?” was delivered by Pahang Deputy Mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin.

Prior to that, about 350 employees of the Istana Negara participated in a procession, while reciting the “selawat” (praises to Prophet Muhammad SAW) for a distance of 1.5 kilometres, starting from the public parking lot in the grounds of the Istana Negara to Dewan Mulia.

The procession was led by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin and was also joined by the palace religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency