Rainy Valentine’s Day in Visayas, Mindanao due to trough of LPA

MANILA: The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas and Mindanao on Valentine's Day, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

These areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The LPA is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but its trough is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Palawan will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, and flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will experience light rains but no significant impact is expected, according to PAGASA.

Strong winds and rough seas will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon, while moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over the eastern section of the country.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency