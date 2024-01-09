Rainy Tuesday greets Black Nazarene devotees

MANILA: Three weather systems will bring rain showers in several areas, including Metro Manila, on Tuesday, the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Caraga, Davao Region, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to shear line and the easterlies. Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, and isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon. Isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms are forecast over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. Meanwhile, the eastern section of the country will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency