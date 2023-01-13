Rainy Friday due to LPA, ‘amihan’

MANILA: The country will continue to experience rains due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, last spotted 140 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, remains less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

However, it will cause scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern and Central Visayas, and the provinces of Negros Occidental, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the LPA will also prevail over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Bicol Region, and Quezon province.

Rains due to the northeast monsoon will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon, and Aurora.

PAGASA said these areas may experience flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The whole country will continue to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon, while rough to very rough seas are forecast over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Fishing boats and other small vessels are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency