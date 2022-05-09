﻿Rainy election day in Mindanao; fair weather in Luzon, Visayas

Fair and warm weather will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas, while Mindanao will experience rains on election day, a forecaster said.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao will cause cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the island.

“Take precautions during light to moderate, to at times heavy rains as these may cause floods and landslides,” Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He added that there is no weather disturbance and low pressure area currently being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Meanwhile, Aurelio said fair weather will prevail across Luzon.

“It will be sunny, especially from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon or evening,” he said.

The temperature in Metro Manila and Tuguegarao may reach up to 36 °C and up to 34 °C in Laoag.

The Visayas will also have fair weather, with isolated rains in the afternoon or evening.

Up to 34 °C temperature is expected in Tacloban; up to 32 °C in Iloilo, Cebu; Zamboanga, and Davao.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency