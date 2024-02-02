Rains to continue over most of PH Friday

MANILA: A huge part of the country will continue to experience rains due to the northeast monsoon and the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA). The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday the LPA's trough will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Central Visayas, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The LPA was last spotted 310 km. south of Zamboanga City. "It still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, and is likely to dissipate over the weekend," PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said. The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, will cause light rains over Aurora, Quezon, and the Bicol Region, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon. PAGASA forecast the rest of the Visayas to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eas tern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency