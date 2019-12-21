Rains over parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

MANILA The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), last estimated east of Surigao del Sur, is affecting the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao on Saturday.

In a weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was estimated at 505 km. east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao region, and Eastern Visayas.

An active tropical depression was also located outside the Philippine area of responsibility at 2,115 km. east of Mindanao moving westward at 20 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon due to the easterlies.

The same weather phenomenon will also affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country and will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

In the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, as well as the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, moderate to strong winds will blow east, with moderate to rough coastal conditions and waves reaching 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters high.

For the rest of the country, PAGASA forecast light to moderate winds headed east to northeast, bringing slight to moderate coastal waters with waves reaching 0.6 meter to 2.1 meters high. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency