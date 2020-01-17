Rains over Luzon due to northeast monsoon Friday

The northeast monsoon will bring rains over Luzon on Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the regions of Cagayan, Cordillera, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon would experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Batangas and Cavite will have cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon and the Taal Volcano's activity.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of central and southern Luzon and the Visayas will have moderate to strong winds from the northeast with moderate to rough coastal waters from the seaboards.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 20 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 15 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 24 degrees to 32 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 25 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao, 25 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency