Rains expected in some parts of PH due to LPA, ‘habagat’

A low pressure area (LPA), last tracked 280 kilometers east of Davao City, and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring rain showers over some parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

"This LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but this will bring rains over parts of Mindanao," Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Caraga and Davao regions due to the LPA.

The same weather condition will prevail over the Ilocos Region, and the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan due to the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides are likely in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas

Source: Philippines News Agency