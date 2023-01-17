Rains continue to prevail across Luzon

MANILA: Rains will continue to prevail across Luzon on Tuesday due to three weather systems.

A low pressure area (LPA) and the shear line will continue to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and Quezon province.

Rains will also be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao due to the northeast monsoon.

These areas may possibly experience floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It added that the northeast monsoon will also cause light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the LPA last tracked 290 km. east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte remains less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

A new LPA was spotted 125 km. west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Meanwhile, Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon will experience strong winds and rough seas.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas

Source: Philippines News Agency