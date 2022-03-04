﻿Rainfall persists in Eastern Visayas: PAGASA

Frequent rainfall will likely prevail in Eastern Visayas in the next few days due to northeast monsoon or “amihan” and La Niña, an official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday.

PAGASA Tacloban station chief Mario Peñaranda said in a phone interview rains may continue this month since there are existing weather systems that have been affecting the region.

“The ‘amihan’, La Niña, and shear line, easterlies, local thunderstorm have been dumping heavy rains in several parts of the region even if we are already close to dry season,” Peñaranda told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The region has been experiencing rains weekly since November 2021 and the wet season persists until March even as the country observes Fire Prevention Month.

Moderate to frequent rains also prevail in some parts of Visayas and Mindanao, Peñaranda said.

People living in low-lying areas near these river systems have been advised to stay alert for possible flash floods during rainy days.

Those residing near mountain slopes have been told to watch out for signs of landslides.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has identified 2,433 villages in the region as highly susceptible to flooding and urged their respective local governments to take precautionary measures.

Source: Philippines News Agency