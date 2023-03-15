Rain showers to continue over most of PH due to LPA, ‘amihan’

Most parts of the country will continue to experience rain showers caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the weather bureau said Wednesday. The LPA, last tracked 265 km. east-northeast of Davao City, will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, according to the 4 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). The northeast monsoon will bring rain showers over Cagayan Valley. All these areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA said. Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail over the Bicol Region and the rest of the Visayas. Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said. The 'amihan' would bring light rains over the rest of Luzon, it added. Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas still prevail over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao. Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough seas in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency