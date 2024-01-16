Rain showers to continue across PH Tuesday

MANILA: Luzon, the Visayas, and some areas in Mindanao will continue to experience rain showers brought by the shear line and northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Tuesday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the shear line are forecast over Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The northeast monsoon will bring light rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon. It will also cause isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas. Isolated rain showers caused by both the shear line and localized thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Mindanao. PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also cause flash floods and landslides. Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas are forecast across Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country. PAGASA said the rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Source: Philippines News Agency