Rain showers seen over Visayas due to shear line

MANILA: The shear line will continue to affect the Visayas, bringing scattered to widespread rain showers on Monday, the weather bureau said.

In its latest forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will dampen Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Caraga will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” is affecting Luzon and will bring cloudy skies with rain showers.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be moderate to rough in the seaboards of Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency