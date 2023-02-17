Rain showers likely over most of PH

MANILA: Many areas in the country may experience rain showers due to the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the weather bureau said Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin that the LPA was last tracked 765 km. east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Its trough is forecast to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, and Bohol.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon will be experienced over the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Bicol regions, and the provinces of Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA said these areas may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible in the rest of Mindanao during severe thunderstorms. These areas will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light rains due to the northeast monsoon will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern and northern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon, the northern, western, southern seaboards and eastern seaboards of Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency