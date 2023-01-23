Rain showers expected in Visayas, Mindanao due to trough of LPA

MANILA: The Visayas and some areas in Mindanao will experience rains caused by the trough of a low pressure area (LPA), the weather bureau said Monday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region due to the LPA last spotted 495 km east southeast of Davao City.

The LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon will also cause rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon and Aurora.

These areas may experience flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Light rains also caused by the northeast monsoon will prevail over the rest of Luzon, while the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Rough to very rough seas are forecast over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small seacraft not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency