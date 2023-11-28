Rain Showers Expected Across Philippines Due to ‘Amihan’ and Easterlies

Manila – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has forecasted rain showers across several areas in the Philippines due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the easterlies.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA forecaster Patrick del Mundo indicated on Tuesday that frequent rain showers and severe thunderstorms are expected, particularly in the eastern parts of the country. He warned of potential flooding and landslides resulting from these weather conditions.

The easterlies are expected to bring scattered rain showers and landslides over the Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela, posing risks of flash floods and landslides.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the northeast monsoon are also predicted over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, as well as the rest of the Cagayan Valley. PAGASA forecasts isolated rain showers across the rest of the country, attributing these to the easterlies and local thunderstorms.

Del Mundo noted that no low-pressure area is expected to affect the Philippines in the immediate future. The forecast includes moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas across Luzon, with lighter winds and milder sea conditions in other regions.