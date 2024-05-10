The ongoing Rahmah Sale Programme (PJR), which is reflective of the government's genuine concern for the needy, is proving to be the main draw for people from all walks of life at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) 2024 Carnival in Perlis. A visitor from Sanglang near Arau, Syahirah Ahmad, 30, said the main attraction for her at the three-day carnival starting today at Dataran Lapang in Kangar Jaya here was the Rahmah Sale which allowed her to buy kitchen items at below-market prices. 'I came early at 9 am to buy kitchen items at the Rahmah Sale. I will not miss the opportunity after seeing an advertisement from KPDN's Facebook about the Rahmah Sale,' she told Bernama at today's sale. Syahirah, who is self-employed, described the sale as a success as it eases the burden of the people to meet their family needs. Sharing the same opinion, a civil servant Hasrul Razin, 42, from Bintong, Kangar said the Rahmah Sale at the 2024 KPDN Carnival offered many essential items at lower prices t han in stores. 'Thank goodness, the Rahmah Sale here has a lot of goods, from kitchen items to laundry products. Previously, I didn't think there was any washing detergent for sale, but it's here this time at a more economical price for the public,' he said. Meanwhile, Perlis KPDN director Norazah Jaapar said the organisation of the PJR in the state as of April recorded a sales value of RM1.4 million from 69 events held. 'I am glad this PJR has benefited 40,000 consumers and we are continuing the Rahmah Sale concept at various venues and outside areas and the Rahmah Sale is on the move in Perlis,' she said. Norazah said the public can come in large numbers to enliven the 2024 KPDN Carnival, which offers a variety of interesting programmes including the Rahmah Sale, people's folk sports competition, lucky draws and the Buy Malaysian Goods campaign. 'The KPDN Carnival, which is being held for the first time in Perlis, features comfortable booths for people to shop for goods and engage in various activities ,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency