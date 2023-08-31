RAHMAH 5G PACKAGE OPEN FOR SUBSCRIPTION FROM TODAY

Beginning today in conjunction with the National Day celebration, Malaysians can subscribe to the Rahmah 5G Package, which comes with a basic data plan and a smartphone costing not more than RM240.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in the midst of celebrating the National Day, the people should seize the opportunity to sign up for the package, which is open until December this year. It offers a postpaid plan for as low as RM60 a month with a minimum of 60GB of data.

“Beginning Sept 16, civil servants will also get a monthly rebate of RM10 for 12 months for a postpaid package worth RM60 and above,” he told a press conference after the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

Fahmi also said under the Media Practitioners Rahmah Rebate Incentive, media practitioners would be given a one-month rebate for their September mobile telephone bill in appreciation of their services.

All media practitioners with the Information Department accreditation card are eligible for the rebate, he said.

"Insya-Allah several more matters will be worked on for media practitioners,” he added.

When launching the Rahmah 5G Package last Tuesday, Fahmi said subscribers have a choice of signing up for either Samsung A14 5G or Honor 90 Lite 5G smartphone and telecommunication companies are strongly encouraged to provide better offers.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency