Rafael Nadal unsure about his return to competitive tennis

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion in men's tennis, does not feel certain about his return to competitive tennis after a hip injury that he sustained during the 2023 Australian Open. "I can't confirm that I will play in Monte Carlo, things are seen day by day. I prefer to say things when I really know them," Nadal, 36, told Spanish sports daily Marca on Monday. The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters said on Twitter that Nadal will "definitely" attend the tennis tournament to be held on April 8-16 in Monaco. "We're eager to welcome the legend Rafael Nadal. He is definitely able to win his 12th trophy in Monte Carlo despite of his last injury," the organizers said on March 23. "Obviously if it were true, I would confirm it, but unfortunately I can't. I'm following my course and I don't know when I'll play again, that's the truth," Nadal said. In middle of January, Nadal was eliminated from the Australian Open in the second round after a hip injury. After the scans, the Spanish superstar was reported to have a grade two tear of his iliopsoas muscle. Following the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, Nadal could not play at the Indian Wells Masters in California, and Miami Open. The next Grand Slam of 2023, Roland Garros (French Open), will start on May 28. Nadal is one of the tennis greats, winning an all-time record of 22 major titles in men's singles, including a record 14 French Open championships.

Source: Philippines News Agency