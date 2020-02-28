Rabbit research, dev’t center to rise in Bulacan

A Rabbit Research and Development Center will soon be established in this province as part of an effort to develop and promote the rabbit industry in the country.

Artemio Veneracion, president of the Association of Rabbit Meat Producers, Inc. (ARaMP), said on Friday that the center will be put up at the Bulacan Agricultural State College (BASC) in Barangay Pinaod, San Ildefonso, this province.

Hindi po ako expert sa rabbit industry but through research, mapag aaralan po nating mabuti iyan. Kaya kanina po, isinagawa natin ang groundbreaking ng Rabbit Research and Development Center that we will establish here sa BASC (I am not an expert in the rabbit industry but through research, we can thoroughly study that. That's why earlier, we held the groundbreaking for the Rabbit Research and Development Center that we will establish here at BASC). Not only the BASC will be the center of the rabbit industry but the whole province of Bulacan, Veneracion said during the conclusion of a two day 1st National Rabbit Congress held at the BASC.

Hundreds of delegates from national agencies and stakeholders from all over the country attended the program themed "Rabbit Meat for Health and Livelihood".

The program aimed to increase awareness on rabbit production as a source of income and to introduce rabbit meat as an alternative source of protein and good nutrition.

Governor Daniel Fernando, represented by Provincial Veterinary Officer Voltaire Basinang, expressed the willingness of the provincial government of Bulacan to support the rabbit industry.

"I know the intent of your organization to make Bulacan the 'Rabbit Capital of the Philippines' so you can count on our full support to your goals. Today, we need to educate the people on eating rabbit meat, Basinang said.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Jiggy Manicad, one of the program presenters, said most people are still not knowledgeable regarding the benefits of eating rabbit meat.

Manicad, as a television host of an agriculture related television program, committed to helping spread information and awareness to the people.

People are lacking education that rabbit meat is high in protein and good quality meat. I see that the rabbit industry has great potential in the export market so I am going to help you to educate the people about it, he said.

As part of the two day program, a seminar on rabbit meat processing was conducted by Salve D. Chavez and Analene G. Soliven, resource persons from the Bureau of Animal Industry.

