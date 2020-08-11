Quirino province reports 1st Covid-19 case

A 24-year-old woman was confirmed as the first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case in the province on Monday night, breaking Quirino’s five-month virus-free record.

Governor Dakila Carlo Cua on Tuesday said he is saddened by the news and the provincial government has been implementing stricter health and safety protocols to prevent spread of the virus.

The patient from the town was brought to the Southern Isabela Medical Center for treatment and isolation. The governor has ordered a thorough contact tracing.

“No need to panic. Let us all unite to combat Covid-19 by wearing face masks and observing social distancing. Avoid going out unnecessarily,” he told reporters and the Philippine News Agency.

Meanwhile, in Isabela, lockdowns remained in Purok C2, Surcoc village in Naguilian town; Puroks 1 and 2 in District 2 village in Gamu town; Fermeldy, Compania, Lalauanan, Santo Niño, San Vicente, Fugu Norte and Barangay Proper, all in Tumauini town; Purok 6 in Rizal, Purok in Nuesa, Sitio Icu-Facoma, and Bantug village in Roxas town due to local transmissions of the coronavirus.

Source: Philippines News Agency