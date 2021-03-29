Quiapo Church to bless palms even after Sunday

MANILA - An official of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) on Saturday said they will bless palms even after Palm Sunday (March 28).

Rev. Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church, said the faithful can bring their palm branches on Sunday or any day after and they will bless them.

He said they will also bless palms online.

“Today, or any day or time they can bring their palms or try online blessings. When people have been allowed to visit churches again, they can bring their palms and have them blessed,” the Catholic priest said in a phone interview.

“They can also bring them after Easter Sunday to be able to fulfill the request of the people,” he said.

Badong said on Sunday, they will bless palms but there will be no public Masses.

“The palms will be blessed by lay ministers or hijos (de Nazareno). We will be holding online Masses every hour but there is no active participation from the faithful,” he added.

Palm Sunday marks the start of the Holy Week, where Catholic Christians solemnly observed the sacrifices of Jesus Christ and celebrate his resurrection.

For this year, the Holy Week will start on March 28 until April 4, Easter Sunday.

Religious activities for this week including Palm Sunday Masses are limited only online or live-streaming as part of the government’s effort to stop the spread of coronavirus

But on Holy Week, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed a once-a-day religious gathering from April 1 to 4, at 10-percent capacity of the church. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency