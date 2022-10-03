Quiapo Church launches logo, theme for ‘Traslacion’ 2023

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene popularly known as Quiapo Church has launched the official logo and theme of Traslacion 2023.

The launch is the first step of the preparation in connection with the annual feast every Jan. 9 which draws millions of devotees from different parts of the country.

Church-run Radio Veritas reported on Monday that the theme of the 2023 celebration is ‘Higit na Mapalad and mga Nakikinig sa Salita ng Diyos at Tumutupad nito’ (Blessed are those who hear the word of God and obey it) based on the gospel of St. Luke chapter 11, verse 28 in the Bible’s New Testament.

The Quiapo Church under the leadership of Fr. Rufino Sescon said the logo for Traslacion 2023 is inspired by the continuous approach of devotees and believers to the church, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It added that the cross is a sign of the safety of the people while the maroon color is derived from the clothes of the Holy Nazarene and the orange color is a symbol of light in the evening.

The bell tower of the church is the symbol of calling the believer to unite in prayer.

The logo of Traslacion 2023 also features the symbol of the synod and the rosary in solidarity with the preparation of the church for the Synod on Bishops in October 2023 and the ongoing journey of the church in the synodal consultations of the dioceses.

As the nation of Pueblo Amante de Maria, the Holy Rosary was featured because through prayer, the Blessed Virgin bound the citizens to the path of Jesus.

The Quiapo Church noted that the traslacion is a way of synod or collective journey as believers of Christ from different levels of the community.

Meanwhile, the face of the Black Nazarene symbolizes the light of hope despite the challenges the world continues to face with the threat of pandemic, violence, poverty, and hunger, Jesus remained the face of hope and comfort.

Due to the pandemic, the Traslacion or the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church in Quezon Boulevard, Manila has been suspended for the past two years. The last procession was held in January 2020.

The basilica has yet to announce if there will be a procession in next year’s celebration.

