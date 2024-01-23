Quezon town eyes cityhood by 2025

LUCENA CITY: The municipal government of Sariaya in this province aspires to turn the town into a city by 2025, emboldened by recent economic expansion spurred by recent investments. During the 'Gilas Diyaologo' forum with journalists, Mayor Marcelo Gayeta said he hoped to see this 1st class municipality elevated to city status before his term expires. "This year, we have finally complied with the requirements for cityhood and we started the procedure rolling," he told reporters on Tuesday. Gayeta said big companies like San Miguel Corporation (SMC) have infused investments that have substantially grown the town's annual revenues to the extent that it now meets the requirements to becoming a city. SMC has heavily invested in Barangay Castañas and additional food processing plants being built by the conglomerate are expected to employ more than 3,000 local residents, he added. Gayeta said the income of Sariaya has grown to PHP120 million annually, with a population of 150,000 residents. 'Currently, the L ocal Government Code provides that a town can be upgraded to a city if it has an annual income of PHP100 million and a territory of at least 100 square kilometers or a population of not less than 150,000," he said. Gayeta said he specifically directed municipal employees to accommodate all investors who express intention to put up businesses in Sariaya. "We receive all investors with open arms and to make all efforts to make their transactions smooth. We even offer them coffee and snacks while their papers are being processed," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency