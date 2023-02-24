Quezon puts into service 24-bed modular intensive care unit

LUCENA CITY: Patients requiring intensive care can now use the newly inaugurated PHP25 million 24-bed capacity modular intensive care unit (ICU) of Quezon Medical Center (QMC) in this city.

The new unit, built through funds from the office of Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez, was intended as an isolation unit for Covid-19 patients, due to the absence of positive cases in the province, the unit was converted into an ICU facility.

“I’m happy to learn that Quezon now is zero positive, according to Dr. Jef Villanueva so this unit is now for the use of other patients. This project is worth PHP25 million from our national fund,” said Suarez in an interview after the ribbon-cutting and blessing of the new unit on Friday.

Villanueva, QMC chief of hospitals, expressed gratitude towards Suarez for always extending assistance to QMC.

“We are all aware that patients at QMC are mostly impoverished. Rep. Suarez’ assistance is most appreciated, especially now that he assured us of his help in any way he can,” Villanueva told the media.

The 24-bed capacity modular intensive care unit is the newest addition to the 200-bed capacity QMC for patients from 39 municipalities and two cities of Quezon.

Suarez said the construction of Lucena City General Hospital (LCGH) in Barangay Mayaro Parada this city is ongoing.

The project came into fruition during Suarez’s first term in Congress prompted by the fact that 70 percent of patients admitted at QMC are from Lucena City.

He strived to put up LCGH to decongest QMC by accommodating Lucena residents soon as the hospital is operational in two years' time.

“The initial PHP200 million has been released for the construction of LCGH which came from Department of Health and Department of Public Works and Highways,” said Suarez.

Source: Philippine News Agency