﻿Quezon mayor survives gun attack

Mayor Filipina Grace America of Infanta, Quezon survived an ambush try past noon on Sunday, according to a Facebook post of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group-Calabarzon.

Initial reports said the police recovered seven empty shells from a still unknown firearm.

America just attended a Mass and was inside her sports utility vehicle when still unidentified suspects fired at her.

Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez told ABS-CBN News that America was taken to the Claro M. Recto Memorial Hospital and was scheduled to be airlifted to Metro Manila.

The municipal government asked for prayers and condemned the incident in another Facebook post.

The Roman Catholic Prelate of Infanta, through Bishop Bernardino Cortez, also released a statement, which said violence will never resolve conflicts.

Source: Philippines News Agency