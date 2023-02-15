Quezon IPs begin 9-day march to air woes on Kaliwa Dam project

LUCENA CITY: More than 300 indigenous peoples (IPs) belonging to the Dumagat-Remontado tribe in General Nakar town, Quezon province on Wednesday started their nine-day march to Malacañang with the hope of gaining audience with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. regarding the Kaliwa Dam project now being built in the town.

Melissa Alamo, head of communications of the group Stop Kaliwa Dam Network, said the marchers started their walk from Sulok Beach in Barangay Catablingan of General Nakar and by nighttime should have reached Barangay Cawayan in Real town.

The IPs are against the Kaliwa Dam being built in Barangay Umiray that will specifically benefit the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS). They said they want to safeguard the Kaliwa Watershed in the Sierra Madre mountain range and claimed that the dam project will destroy ancestral forests and endanger the lives of 100,000 residents downstream due to the risk of possible flooding.

“Another concern of the IPs is, there is no clear relocation site for them where they can continue living their own way and practice their indigenous cultures,” Alamo said.

She noted that the tribesmen would like to request the President to order a review of all documents with regard to the project, including the alleged lack of Special Agreement on Protected Areas required on the construction of the tunnel now being laid out at Sta. Teresa in Montalban town, Rizal province.

“The IPs, in their letter are appealing to President Marcos that their concerns will merit the President’s attention," Alamo said, adding that most of the tribespeople are supporters of the Chief Executive.

The construction of the massive dam project started during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The march, dubbed "Alay Lakad Laban sa Kaliwa Dam", will cover 150 kilometers from General Nakar to Manila and will traverse towns in Quezon, Laguna and Rizal provinces. The IPs are expected to reach Manila on Feb. 23

Source: Philippines News Agency