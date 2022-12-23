Quezon farmers deliver fresh produce to buyers on time

MANILA: Agrarian reform beneficiaries from Quezon province can now deliver their products to buyers and consumers on time through a new delivery service vehicle provided to them by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

DAR-Quezon II turned over the PHP240,000-worth vehicle to the Sumagosong Farmers’ Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SUMAFAR MPC) on Dec. 12 as part of the national government’s Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty program.

“Maraming salamat po sa DAR sa pagbibigay ng sasakyan sa aming samahan. Sa pamamagitan nito, mas mapapalawak namin ang aming operasyon upang mas lumaki ang kita ng aming samahan (Thank you very much to the DAR for providing our organization with a service vehicle. Through this, we can expand our operations so that the income of the organization will grow),” said SUMAFAR MPC chair Luis Combinido in a news release on Friday.

Aside from private buyers, the group has an existing marketing agreement with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Since May, the cooperative has been supplying the BJMP Gumaca District Jail with fresh vegetables, rice, corn, fruits, root crops, poultry and other farm products for the inmates’ meals.

“The program reflects the commitment of DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III to the national goal of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to improve the lives of the farmers through the provision of various support services,” said Cornelio Villapando, DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer.

Villapando expressed confidence that SUMAFAR MPC members will be able to fulfill the vision of the DAR to make their products accessible to the market and other trading centers.

“Our government will continue to provide you with various support and projects to raise your standard of living. Just keep on doing what is expected of you to be productive so that more blessings can be provided by the local and national government to your organization,” he told the farmers.

Mulanay Mayor Aristotle Aguirre, who witnessed the turnover of the vehicle, said in his message that among their projects to help the agricultural sector is the construction of farm-to-market roads for easier delivery.

Source: Philippines News Agency