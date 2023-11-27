Quezon City Police Official Charged for Firing Gun Outside Restobar

Quezon City, Philippines – The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed multiple charges against a police official following an incident involving the discharge of a firearm outside a local restobar.

According to Philippines News Agency, charges against Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong, including violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, violation of the Omnibus Election Code, physical injury, slander by deed, and disobedience, were filed at the Quezon City Prosecutor's office on Sunday. Abong, assigned to the Legal Service of the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Camp Crame, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a customer and a waiter, which escalated to him firing his handgun twice outside the establishment. The incident led to his arrest by responding officers, and he is currently detained at the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit. Recovered from Abong were a Glock 40 pistol, ammunition, and empty cartridges. Maranan assured the public of the QCPD's commitment to impartial law enforcement, while Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos emphasized zero tolerance for police misconduct. Abong, previously relieved due to a hit-and-run case and dismissed for mul tiple charges of misconduct and neglect of duty, is now facing further scrutiny and potential disciplinary action.