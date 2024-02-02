Quezon bettor bags P5.9-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A bettor from Quezon province became the first millionaire of the state lottery games for February after winning the PHP5.9 million jackpot during Thursday night's Lotto 6/42 draw. The winning combination of 03-31-14-19-35-13 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP5,940,000 and was won by a bettor who bought a ticket in Sariaya, Quezon, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in an advisory on Friday. The check can be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. The bettor has one year to claim the prize. Lotto winnings of over PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 26 other bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning numbers; 1,420 bettors will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 24,034 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits. The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government's charity programs. Source: Philippines News Agency