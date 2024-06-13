QUEEN PRESENTS AIDILADHA CONTRIBUTIONS TO 500 URBAN POOR RECIPIENTS

KUALA LUMPUR, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today presented food boxes and cash to 500 urban poor recipients in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha celebration. The Prime Minister's Department, in a statement, said that all of the recipients are households in 11 parliamentary constituencies in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with an urban poverty line income (PGK) of less than RM2,589 per month. 'The donation of the food boxes of Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, contains necessities including rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour, milk, instant noodles, biscuits and so on, to ease the burden of those in need, especially in preparation for Aidiladha on June 17,' it said. The event was jointly organised by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory community and the Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita). Also attended the ceremony were Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister and Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Puspanita patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and president Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa also expressed her gratitude for the consent of Her Majesty to donate essential goods and cash to the people in need in Kuala Lumpur. Source: BERNAMA News Agency