Quarantine facilities to be used as vaccination centers

National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vivencio Dizon said the quarantine facilities being used to isolate coronavirus positive patients will be later used as vaccination centers.

During the Laging Handa public briefing Tuesday, Dizon said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local government units (LGUs) are discussing converting quarantine facilities to vaccination centers as the government started the inoculation program against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He, however, said the function of quarantine facilities will remain as is.

“Naghahanda pa rin tayo just in case may pagtaas sa kaso (We are still preparing just in case there would be an increase in Covid-19 cases),” Dizon said. “Pero sa ngayon as is muna tayo (But for now, it remains as is).”

He added that once the pandemic is over, LGUs can use the quarantine facilities as evacuation centers.

Data from DPWH show that as of Jan. 4 this year, 509 healthcare facilities have been completed with 19,097 bed capacity.

Of these quarantine facilities, 292 are in Luzon, of which majority or 138 facilities are located in Metro Manila.

Some 133 quarantine facilities were built in Visayas, while Mindanao has 84 facilities.

Meanwhile, as one of the first Filipinos that received the Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine during the start of the country’s vaccine rollout Monday, Dizon said he had no side effects after the inoculation.

He added the start of the vaccine rollout this week gives hope for Filipinos in facing the days ahead amid the pandemic.

China-donated 600,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine are allotted for healthcare workers and front-liners.

“It’s a week of hope for the entire country,” Dizon said.