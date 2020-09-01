Quarantine downgrade not a cause for complacency: Labella

As President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Cebu, including the capital city, under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday urged residents not to be complacent against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said city residents should “obey, follow and abide strictly the minimum public health standards” that include wearing face mask and face shield and physical distancing, as well as frequent handwashing and disinfection even during this lower risk status.

In a press briefing on Monday with Cebu Covid-19 response overseer Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and deputy overseer Melquiades Feliciano, Labella announced that he will not order the easing of border restrictions with neighboring cities of Mandaue and Talisay.

“Regardless of quarantine classification, we are still under quarantine. There should still be restrictions (of movements) if you have no something very important to go out from your homes,” he said.

In an executive order released on Tuesday, Labella urged industries to comply with the minimum health standards and safety protocols in their operations as allowed under MGCQ.

The new EO dated Aug. 31 also requires residents to carry their quarantine passes in going out of homes for essential activities. Labella also maintained control of the entry of buyers at the Carbon Public Market, Cebu’s biggest wet market.

With the MGCQ status, the city allowed agriculture, fisheries as well as food, beverage, medicine and vitamin manufacturing, hospitals and clinics, telecommunications and energy companies, gasoline stations, media outlets, among other firms, to operate in full capacity.

Alcoholic drink plants, textile, paper and rubber production, petroleum refinery, motor vehicle assembly, mining, postal, real estate, and housing service activities are also allowed to fully operate.

Financial firms such as banks, money transfer, pawnshop, and credit cooperatives can likewise fully operate along with legal and accounting firms, advertising and publishing, film, music, and TV production as well as malls, commercial centers, and non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments.

Labella allowed the dining and restaurant business to open with 75 percent operational capacity until 10 p.m. Also allowed with 75 percent operational capacities are barbershops and salons.

He also allowed up to a maximum of 50 percent operational capacity establishments engaged in government-accredited hotels as well as establishments under category 3 providing personal care and aesthetic procedures and services such as gyms, fitness studios, sports facilities, internet cafes, review centers, and pet grooming clinics.

Labella said the health infection and prevention control officer of every establishment “shall be the point person to implement health standards as well as proper contact tracing protocols”.

Source: Philippines News Agency