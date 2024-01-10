Quake, typhoon-hit residents in Surigao Sur get TUPAD payments

BUTUAN CITY: At least 1,850 beneficiaries of the government's cash-for-work program in Surigao del Sur on Tuesday received payments more than a month after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake and Tropical Storm Kabayan hit the area. Some PHP6.5 million worth of payments were distributed to the recipients in the province for their 10-day community work under the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) emergency employment program. The provincial government, led by Governor Alexander Pimentel, and the Office of Surigao del Sur 1st District Representative Romeo Momo, released the payments to beneficiaries during the distribution in three towns. 'We have been actively carrying out TUPAD payouts throughout the province to provide financial assistance to our fellow Surigaonons,' Pimentel said in a statement Wednesday. The beneficiaries received PHP3,500 each for their rendered community services. Of the 1,850 beneficiaries, 700 were from the town of Cag wait, 450 from Bayabas and another 700 from the town of Lanuza. In a separate statement on Wednesday, Momo said more TUPAD payouts will be scheduled in the other towns of the province with the support of the DOLE provincial office. Source: Philippines News Agency