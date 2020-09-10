Quake preparedness vital amid health crisis: Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday cited the need to prepare for earthquakes aside from pandemics, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), as these come without a warning.

“Ipinaalaala rin natin na hindi lamang Covid-19 ang ating dapat paghandaan. Kasabay ng mga hakbang na dapat sundin sa paglikas, dapat din natin isaalang-alang ang mga pamantayan para sa kaligtasan ng publiko ngayong panahon ng pandemya (We also remind the people that it is not only Covid-19 that we should prepare for. We should also keep in mind measures that would ensure the safety of the public amid the pandemic),” Lorenzana said in his speech during the 3rd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), which was held virtually for the first time.

He urged everyone to take into heart all information, education, communication campaigns, and plans related to the NSED.

Lorenzana also lauded all member agencies of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) for pushing through with the NSED despite the ongoing health crisis.

Earlier, the NDRRMC, through the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), announced that it would conduct online activities in support of the 3rd Quarter NSED.

In line with this, NDRRMC executive director and OCD administrator Ricardo Jalad urged the public to participate in these online activities on earthquake preparedness.

“Despite our current situation, we must bear in mind the importance of keeping ourselves safe. I encourage the public to continuously engage in activities that promote earthquake safety. In our constant effort to promote disaster resilience, everyone’s involvement is necessary,” he said.

