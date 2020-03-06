Quake-hit village in NoCot get construction materials

An earthquake-hit village in the North Cotabato town of Makilala received construction materials, food and other assistance from various civic organizations on Thursday.

Village chieftain Sahrani Molok of Barangay Buhay said the arrival of the aid has breathed a “new life” for the upland community, whose residents were displaced by episodes of earthquakes that hit the province last year.

“I can hardly believe today’s event, the people of Buhay are thankful for this help,” Molok said Thursday during the distribution of construction materials for some 291 families who lost their homes from the tremors.

Basilio Obello, head of Task Force Rebuilding North Cotabato, said the provincial government turned over 1,746 pieces of marine plywood, 1,746 corrugated galvanized iron sheets, nails, lumber, and food packs to the villagers.

“On top of it are 30 goats, five cows, 1,500 cacao, 1,500 coffee, and 1,500 rubber planting materials were also awarded to the residents through raffle draws,” Obello said.

Meanwhile, Governor Nancy Catamco lauded the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) that provided food packs from World Vision which included 30 kilos of rice for 272 families.

Other assistance and intervetions were by Single Drop of Water, ECOWEB Cotabato, Action Contra Famine (ACF) and other international organizations, including psychosocial sessions for children provided by the United Nations Children's Fund.

Representatives from government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry distributed “negosyo (livelihood) starter kits” while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority arranged for training on dressmaking to mothers among the displaced families.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also turned over PHP30,000 cash assistance to all recognized beneficiaries. A food-for-work program will also be made available for the affected families.

“Various sectors are joining hands with us to help you, you see that. I thank you for your efforts too and remember that recovery begins in you,” Catamco said.

Source: Philippines News Agency