Quake-affected kids in DavSur toured in Davao City

Some 157 kids from the five Davao del Sur municipalities were treated by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go on Sunday to various recreation areas in this city.

Go said the purpose of the tour was "somehow ease the trauma" caused by the series of earthquakes which heavily affected Davao del Sur province.

"This is my promise when I went to their municipalities last week. Their stories touched my heart and I pity these kids that a young age they felt such trauma," he said.

Earthquakes of more than 6.0 magnitude occurred in the southern parts of Mindanao on October 16, 29 and 31, with hundreds of aftershocks recorded. A 6.9-magnitude quake hit neighboring Davao del Sur and in North Cotabato on December 15.

Last Sunday, about 200 kids from North Cotabato were also treated by Go in this city.

The children spent the morning at the Davao Crocodile Park and watched a bird show, had lunch at the Gaisano Mall of Davao, and strolled at SM Lanang Premier Mall.

Go also brought them inside a popular kids toy store to do shopping using the gift certificates earlier given to each of them.

"I will be very happy if I saw the kids happy," Go added.

Meanwhile, Khyle Marie Cudog, 12, a resident of Barangay Balnate Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, thanked the senator for the treat.

Cudog recounted their fate during the series of earthquake, saying, " I don't wan't to go back to our house, I am afraid of landslides."

"The trauma caused us fear. But it was somehow vanished when we get to see the bird show and recieved the gifts from Sir Go," Cudog said in vernacular.

Source: Philippines News Agency