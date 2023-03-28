QS Ranking, Luiss University Rome rises to 14th position in the world for Politics and International Studies

Logo Luiss university rome

Luiss joins the elite of the world’s top 15 universities in Politics and International Studies in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which rewards the best institutions of higher education for individual subject areas.

The University named after Guido Carli continues its ascent in this ranking, reaching the top 50 positions in the world for the “Business and Management” and “Law” areas, where it ranks 46th (2nd in Italy) and 47th respectively, climbing more than 30 positions in one year.

The growing investments in research and teaching and the process of internationalization have strengthened Luiss’ status around the world. Since its first time in this prestigious ranking in 2016, Luiss has risen by over 300 positions. The QS ranking is based on indicators related to academic reputation and the reputation of its alumni as assessed by major employers.

Rector Andrea Prencipe

“It is a great pleasure to witness the continuous rise of Luiss towards the very top of the influential QS International Ranking. A result that further confirms the acceleration of our University in the development and consolidation of the projects behind our strategic plan, aimed at shaping cosmopolitan, responsible and aware leaders,” said Luiss Rector Andrea Prencipe, adding: “The elements that have enabled Luiss to be increasingly recognized as a university of international prestige include an internationally renowned Faculty comprised of senior and junior researchers, an innovative educational model that aims to motivate students with new methods of learning, and virtuous connections with the world of businesses, professions and public administration“.

The University’s internationalization process continues to power forward through agreements with more than 315 partner universities in 64 countries, including 58 agreements between double degrees and structured partnerships, with more than 50% of courses taught in English and a 93% increase in the enrolment of Luiss students with foreign citizenship over the past three years.

With this unique achievement, Luiss crowns its internationalization process and encourages registration for the Master’s degree admission test, which will remain available until Monday, April 3rd.

Attachments

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000800599